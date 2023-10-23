Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $2,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 24.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.