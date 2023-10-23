Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.02

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 43438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

