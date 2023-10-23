Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,056. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

