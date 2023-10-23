Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

