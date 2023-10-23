DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,988 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

