Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.25

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 34083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.68. The firm has a market cap of C$561 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.65%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

