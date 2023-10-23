e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,591 shares of company stock worth $17,735,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $342,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

