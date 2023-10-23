EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.83

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 67795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

