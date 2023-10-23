ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 20649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.38.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$539.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2939698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.