Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.