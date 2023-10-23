Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.09% of Edison International worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

