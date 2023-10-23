Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

EW traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

