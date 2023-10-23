EFG Capital International CORP. Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 362,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,960,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

