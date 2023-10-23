Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $547.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $568.62.

ELV stock opened at $453.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

