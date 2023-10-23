Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $583.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,946. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $554.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

