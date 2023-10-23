Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

ELMUF stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

