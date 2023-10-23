Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

EFC stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 409.09%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 878,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

