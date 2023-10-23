Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 832,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.89. 922,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,707. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.