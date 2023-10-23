EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. EQRx shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 499,718 shares traded.

EQRx Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EQRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EQRx by 353.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 154,532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EQRx by 47.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.