EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. EQRx shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 499,718 shares traded.
EQRx Stock Down 8.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
