Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $705.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.57 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

