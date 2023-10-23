Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.