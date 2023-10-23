Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.77.

ETSY traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $64.30. 417,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,631. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

