Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,071,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

