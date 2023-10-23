Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.67. Evotec shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 7,433 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

