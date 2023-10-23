Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,874 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.67 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

