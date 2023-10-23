Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

