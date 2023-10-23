Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $93.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.