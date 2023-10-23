Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 592,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

