Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

