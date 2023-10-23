Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

