Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,693 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $44.91.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
