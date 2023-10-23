Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,104,000 after buying an additional 998,894 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

