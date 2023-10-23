Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.