Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.77 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 186,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.