Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,705,000. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 522,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after buying an additional 501,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

