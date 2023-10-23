Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,686,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

