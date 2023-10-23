Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,906 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

