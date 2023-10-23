Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

APH opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

