Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.