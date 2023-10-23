Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

