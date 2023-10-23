Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.