Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.37 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

