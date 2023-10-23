Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.