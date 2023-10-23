Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. 123,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.