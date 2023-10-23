Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ebix worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 28.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Price Performance

EBIX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 455,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,424. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $182.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter.

Ebix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.