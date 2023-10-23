Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,800 shares of company stock worth $38,844,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.