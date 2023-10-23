Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 93.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,892. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

