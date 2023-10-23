Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 392,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,594. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

