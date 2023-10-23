Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises approximately 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,600. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

