Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,456,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.20 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

