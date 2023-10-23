Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,456,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.20 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
